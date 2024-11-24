VIP Entertainment Tourism Breakfast to Highlight Opportunities “AFTER the Productions”

Georgia’s entertainment and tourism industries are about to converge in a major way at the VIP Entertainment Tourism Breakfast, set for December 12, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the Crowne Plaza in Dunwoody. RSVP Here. This exclusive event will bring together top industry leaders, legislators, and influencers to discuss the future of Georgia’s entertainment tourism sector, following the highly anticipated Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 at Assembly Studios on December 11th.

The breakfast will feature special performances and guests, followed by an in-depth discussion of the critical role entertainment tourism plays in shaping Georgia’s future. Keynote speaker Lynda Lee Smith, Founder of the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG), will present on the topic “Shaping the Future – AFTER the Production,” providing insight into how Georgia can continue to grow and support its thriving entertainment tourism ecosystem.

The event will showcase a distinguished lineup of speakers and panelists, including:

Georgia Senator Brandon Beach , Chairman of the Economic Development & Tourism Committee

Sebastian Barron, Representative from Governor Brian Kemp's Office

Jermaine Brantley, Actor/Stunt Performer and CEO of Stunt Illustrated

Bob Carter, Voice Talent, Founder of Shaocon, and Pendergrass City Councilman

Randy Davidson, Founder, Georgia Entertainment

Angie Henderson Beszborn, Owner of Mystic Grill

Justin Campbell, Assembly Studios

Fleeta Baggett, Mayor of Covington

Mollie Mercer, Cherokee Office of Economic Development

Cherokee Office of Economic Development Kelly Nelson, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of “Mirth & Mischief”

These industry leaders will discuss the current landscape and future opportunities in Georgia’s entertainment tourism, with a focus on innovative strategies, new developments, and sustainable growth. The VIP Entertainment Tourism Breakfast offers an exclusive opportunity for professionals in the entertainment, tourism, and hospitality industries to connect, exchange ideas, and contribute to the state’s continued success in this high-growth sector.

ETAG has just finalized a series of town hall meetings across Georgia in Valdosta, Dahlonega, Atlanta, Norcross, Darien and Woodstock to explore expanded opportunities in entertainment tourism. “We are proud to host industry visionaries and leaders to shine a light on Georgia’s ever-expanding role in entertainment tourism,” said Lynda Lee Smith, ETAG Founder. “This event presents a unique opportunity to explore the profound impact of entertainment tourism on Georgia’s economy at the grassroots level, and we’re excited to chart a course for the future as we prepare to host over a million guests arriving for the World Cup in the summer of 2026. We want to make sure we keep them in Georgia with immersive experiences related to the entertainment industry.”

Event Sponsors include:

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts

Explore Brookhaven

Classic Tents & Events

Stunts Illustrated

Georgia Entertainment

And educational collaborator, Georgia Gwinnett College

RSVP Here.