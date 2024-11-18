Weekend Box Office Results: Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans’ ‘Red One’ Opens To $34M

“Treat them the same way you treat us! How dare you?!” are some of the screams I’ve been getting from traditional major studios when it comes to the chilly box office performance of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans $200M Christmas action movie Red One. (“No! It’s $250M!” exclaims an Amazon vet with knowledge). And at an opening of $34M, after a $10.9M Friday, and even a Saturday family lift of $13.2M, we can’t ignore the fact that we’ve seen better from The Rock, as far as his solo non-Fast & Furious projects go. EntTelligence says that only 2.4M people watched Red One this weekend — which ain’t much.

The movie’s A- CinemaScore is better than Johnson’s Black Adam and Skyscraper‘s B+s and the same as Rampage. The 88% on Rotten Tomatoes from audiences is the same as Black Adam. Comscore/Screen Engine audiences were harder with 78% positive, 57% definite recommend with kids under 12 better at 91% and 51% must-see right away. Best demos were 18-24 and over 55 at 20% apiece. Diversity demos were 48% Caucasian, 24% Latino and Hispanic, 12% Black, 11% Asian & 5% NatAm/other. Imax and PLF drove 38% of the gross. Best theater in the country was the AMC Disney Springs Orlando with close to $59K.

