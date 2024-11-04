Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Has Great Second Weekend Hold

For a weekend that’s making less than $100M for all titles, there were some impressive feats going on.

From out of the blue, Sony/Marvel’s Venom the Last Dance after registering the lowest opening in the trilogy with $51M, actually held fantastically with a -49% second weekend or $26.1M. That percentile hold is the best for the trilogy ahead of Venom‘s second weekend decline of -56% and Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s -65%, but it’s also great for a comic book movie ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s (-54%) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (-63%) (granted, they were posting bigger numbers). But still for a B- CinemaScore comic-book movie — ‘Yeah!’ for Sony. Running total is $90M through EOD today. Imax saw $2.2M for the threequel raising its domestic take to $7.8M. Running global tally is a great $317M+ for the $120M budgeted Sony Marvel movie.

