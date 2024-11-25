Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Wicked’ & ‘Gladiator II’ Fuel $205M Combined Weekend

Two of the most anticipated tentpoles this year missed their projections, but are still rich enough to make exhibition happy in what’s driving an overall estimated $205M weekend. EntTelligence says that a combined 12M people went to see Wicked and Gladiator II, representing 81% of the weekend’s foot traffic.

Everyone relish it: That’s on par with the pre-Thanksgiving frame of 2019 when Frozen 2 drove all titles to $204.9M, and it’s the biggest since 2013 when Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire drove all titles to a $226.5M marketplace. Hands down, biggest pre-Thanksgiving post pandemic.

