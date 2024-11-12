Woodruff Arts Center Launches Pave the Way Granite Paver Initiative on Peachtree Street

Today, the Woodruff Arts Center announced the launch of its Pave the Way granite paver initiative. This unique opportunity invites supporters, families, workplaces, community groups, and neighbors to purchase personalized granite pavers and to leave a lasting mark on the Arts Center’s campus—right in the heart of Midtown.

The engraved pavers will create a beautiful, commemorative walkway outside the Memorial Arts Building’s reimagined Peachtree Street entrance, leading to the Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families and PNC PlaySpace. Each step along the path is a chance to honor the community’s connection to the Arts Center, paving the way for the future of the arts and arts education in Atlanta. Custom granite pavers may be inscribed with a choice of sentiment or name—and will become part of a continuing tribute for years to come. Available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, granite pavers are offered at three price points:

$1,000: 10” x 6” paver

$5,000: 20” x 6” paver

$10,000: 30” x 12” paver

“Purchasing a paver is a powerful way for visitors, partners, and families whose children are growing up at the Arts Center to demonstrate their support for our beloved programming,” said Hala Moddelmog, President and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center. “Pavers are the perfect gift to honor family, friends, and loved ones. We invite all of Atlanta to leave their mark and ensure that everyone in our community gets to experience the magic of the arts.”

Pave the Way is part of the Arts Center’s Experience Atlanta, Experience Woodruff capital campaign, a $67 million fundraising initiative that will bring new life to the Arts Center’s campus and expand access to proven educational programming through the construction of the Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families and PNC PlaySpace. Every paver purchased supports campus improvements and vital arts education programming, ensuring the arts continue to thrive in Atlanta for generations to come.