Woodruff Arts Center welcomes new board trustees

The Woodruff Arts Center, home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, welcomed nine new members to its Board of Trustees during the Arts Center’s Fall Board Meeting last week:

“We’re honored to have these distinguished individuals joining our Board of Trustees. Each of their perspectives will bring a unique form of support and guidance to the Woodruff Arts Center,” said Hala Moddelmog, Woodruff Arts Center President and CEO. “They join a group that provides tremendous value to our organization, and I’m honored to work alongside such bold leaders steadfast in amplifying the arts and arts education in our community.”