Woodruff Arts Center welcomes new board trustees

The Woodruff Arts Center, home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, welcomed nine new members to its Board of Trustees during the Arts Center’s Fall Board Meeting last week:
- Tara Baquero – Managing Director and Co-Head, Atlanta Office, BlackRock
- Mary Beth Coke – Executive Vice President and Atlanta Market Executive, Regions Bank
- Kennedy Hicks – Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director, Cousins Properties
- Mitch Reiner, CFP, CIMA – Managing Partner, Capital Investment Advisors
- David Roemer – Co-Founder and CEO, Ideas United
- Natalie Rothman – Chief People Officer, Inspire Brands
- Evan Ruff – Co-Founder and CEO, OXOS Medical, Inc.
- Regenia R. Sanders – Atlanta Office Managing Partner, Consulting, EY
- Wendy K. Thomas – CEO, Secureworks
“We’re honored to have these distinguished individuals joining our Board of Trustees. Each of their perspectives will bring a unique form of support and guidance to the Woodruff Arts Center,” said Hala Moddelmog, Woodruff Arts Center President and CEO. “They join a group that provides tremendous value to our organization, and I’m honored to work alongside such bold leaders steadfast in amplifying the arts and arts education in our community.”
The new Trustees join a diverse group representing all sectors of Atlanta, including leaders in the business, nonprofit, entertainment, and education sectors. Since 1968, the Board of Trustees has leveraged its extensive expertise to expand access to the Woodruff Arts Center’s proven educational programming and ensure the Arts Center is a place for everyone to experience the transformative power of the arts. For a full list of the Board of Trustees, visit woodruffcenter.org/leadership/
board-of-trustees.