AJFF Honors Kenny Blank: A Visionary Leader Elevating Atlanta’s Cultural Landscape

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is honoring Executive and Artistic Director Kenny Blank with the launch of the Kenny Blank Vision Initiative, a $2.5 million growth campaign designed to expand AJFF’s impact as a year-round hub for cultural engagement, education, and storytelling.

Since its founding in 2000, the AJFF has become a cornerstone of Atlanta’s vibrant cultural scene, celebrated for fostering diversity, sparking dialogue, and connecting communities through the power of film. Today, AJFF is recognized globally as one of the world’s largest Jewish film festivals, with a mission to entertain, educate, and bridge divides beyond the scope of the annual film festival.

“This 25th milestone is a springboard for growth, expanding education, investing in filmmakers, enhancing access, and driving innovation to deepen community impact,” said Kenny Blank, Executive & Artistic Director. “I am deeply honored to have my name associated with this visionary initiative and humbled by the opportunity to continue shaping AJFF’s legacy. This campaign reflects not only our commitment to the transformative power of film but also the incredible community of supporters who have made AJFF what it is today.”

“Kenny’s vision is about more than amplifying the flagship annual festival—it’s about creating a year-round, always-on platform that sparks conversation, drives innovation, and builds bridges of cross-cultural understanding,” remarked AJFF Board President Dina Gerson. “The Kenny Blank Vision Initiative transcends the festival, ensuring that our storied organization is positioned as a powerful engine for cultural growth, year-round audience engagement, and global impact.”

The initiative will advance AJFF’s strategic priorities across five key pillars, in addition to its flagship annual festival:

Education: Expanding classroom programming, curriculum development, and student filmmaking opportunities.

Community Relations: Strengthening intergroup partnerships and fostering dialogue through dynamic intergroup conversations and community-focused events.

Filmmaker Fund: Supporting the next generation of Jewish storytellers with direct investment and mentorship.

Access: Breaking barriers to participation through expanded streaming offerings, free screening events, and ADA-compliant programming.

Innovation: Leveraging cutting-edge technology and world-class platforms to enhance audience engagement.

A Call to Action from Atlanta’s Business Leaders

The Kenny Blank Vision Initiative is led by Honorary Co-Chairs Sheri and Steve Labovitz and Ingrid Saunders Jones, who call on Atlanta’s business community to join them in supporting this transformative campaign.

“Throughout his 20 years of service, Kenny Blank has elevated AJFF to global prominence, uniting communities and thought leaders through the power of film,” said the Honorary Co-Chairs. “This initiative is a testament to his vision and AJFF’s impact as a platform for dialogue, innovation, and cultural connection. We’re honored to support this milestone and invite others to join us in shaping the organization’s expanded future.”

A Year of Celebration

The 25th-anniversary celebration will launch with the annual AJFF Festival, running February 19–March 16, 2025. Featuring screenings, panels, and special events, the festival will embody the organization’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections through the arts.

Invest in the Future of Atlanta’s Cultural Landscape

For more information on how you or your organization can support the Kenny Blank Vision Initiative and attend the 25th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, visit AJFF.org/vision or contact Amy Arno, Development Director, at amyarno@ajff.org or 404-528-2614, ext. 103.