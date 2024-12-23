Annual FILMER Series: 2025 Screenings at Plaza Theatre & Academy Theatre

In its seventh year, South Fulton Arts (SFA) presents Filmer 7, which will captivate audiences this season with a cinematic celebration of artistry and storytelling at Plaza Theatre Feb. 26 and Academy Theatre March 6.

Featuring five short documentary films Executive Produced and commissioned by South Fulton Arts, Filmer 7 shines a spotlight on Atlanta’s vibrant creative community, showcasing local filmmakers and local creatives as their subjects. Though donations are accepted and encouraged, all FILMER screening tickets are free.

“What makes the FILMER series extraordinary is the intentional pairing of artist as filmmaker, with artist as subject to harness the creative power of that working collaboration,” said SFA Executive Director Jennifer Bauer-Lyons. “The end result is more than a documentary, it is a resource for the artists to use to showcase their work.”

This year’s FILMER entries document identity, legacy, discovery, politics of the past, and purpose. South Fulton Arts has provided filmmakers a platform to submit their work to festivals worldwide after the FILMER premiere. Previous FILMER works that have reached national and international festivals include “Joe Barry Carroll” by Ethan Payne; “Becoming Her” and “Stitch” by Timberhouse Films; and more. For tickets and updates, visit SouthFultonArts.org/events.

FILMER 7: For Artists, By Artists

This year’s five documentary shorts highlight the power of film to tell diverse stories, offering audiences an intimate look at Atlanta-based creatives across multiple arts disciplines. Each screening promises an immersive experience, blending cinematic artistry with the opportunity to connect with filmmakers, actors, and fellow cinema enthusiasts.

Each of the five works in the 2025 Filmer 7 Series will be screened on two dates at two locations as follows:

PLAZA THEATRE*

1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Ga. 30306

Weds., Feb. 26 | 7 p.m.

“Kiara, Portrait of a Printmaker (KPOP)” by Will Feagins, on Kiara Gilbert

“Nzzy’s Ark” by Ethan Payne, on Nzzy Nekay

“Say Yes to Destiny” by Jonathan Banks, on Alice Lovelace

“Beyond the Script” by Dr. Arshley Emile, on the Academy Theatre

“KARLA” by Elisee Junior St. Preux, on Karla Harris

ACADEMY THEATRE*

599 U.S. 19, Hapeville, Ga. 30354

Thur., March 6 | 7 p.m.

"Kiara, Portrait of a Printmaker (KPOP)" by Will Feagins, on Kiara Gilbert

"Nzzy's Ark" by Ethan Payne, on Nzzy Nekay

"Say Yes to Destiny" by Jonathan Banks, on Alice Lovelace

"Beyond the Script" by Dr. Arshley Emile, on the Academy Theatre

"KARLA" by Elisee Junior St. Preux, on Karla Harris

* Ticket holders are invited to a reception immediately following the screening.