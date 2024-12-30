Center for Puppetry Arts Honors President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy in the Arts

The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta extends its deepest condolences to the family of President Jimmy Carter, a global humanitarian whose impact on Georgia and the arts community will continue for generations.

“President Carter advocated for creativity, understanding, and unity,” said Beth Schiavo, Executive Director of the Center for Puppetry Arts. “His administration championed the arts as a vital part of our shared humanity, creating opportunities for arts institutions to thrive.”

Earlier this year, Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum partnered with the Center for Puppetry Arts to present a stage adaptation of Calvin Alexander Ramsey’s Ruth & the Green Book. This collaboration exemplified Carter’s lifelong commitment to advancing civil rights, education, and the power of storytelling to bring communities together.

In December 1978, First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Carter hosted a children’s event at the White House, featuring Jim Henson and his iconic characters, including Kermit the Frog and Big Bird, alongside Sesame Street composer Joe Raposo on piano. Their event highlighted Carter’s support for educational and cultural programming for children, reinforcing the importance of arts and puppetry in fostering creativity.

“His legacy inspires us to continue harnessing the transformative power of art to educate, entertain, and connect. We join people around the world in honoring his extraordinary life and offering our heartfelt condolences to his family,” Schiavo said.