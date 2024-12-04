Denise Santos shines in holiday film, A Merry Switchmas

Actress Denise Santos shines as Sandra Perez in the holiday film A Merry Switchmas, produced by Smoot Films and directed by Terri J. Vaughn. Now streaming on Tubi, A Merry Switchmas is a fun and heartfelt holiday movie about two boys who accidentally swap lives at Christmas. As they navigate each other’s worlds, they discover the true meaning of the season. It’s a feel-good story full of laughs, heart, and holiday magic!

Santos (The Resident) is joined by a stellar ensemble cast, including Martin Fajardo (Griselda), Ian Foreman (Exhibiting Forgiveness), Javier Vazquez Jr. (Venom), Karon Riley (Ambitions),

Arlen Griffin (Christmas at the Frat House), and Crystal Garrett (Law & Order).

Film Synopsis:

When two young friends suddenly switch identities during the holidays, they get more than their

respective Christmas wishes in return.

Watch A Merry Switchmas Now:

A Merry Switchmas is available to stream now on Tubi. Gather your loved ones and enjoy a

heartwarming holiday film that celebrates love, family, and the connections that unite us all.