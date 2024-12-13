Discover Dunwoody announces Sundance giveaway winner

December 12, 2024 – Jackson Giles has been awarded a trip for two to join Georgia Entertainment at the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Giles is a production travel coordinator whose credits include some of the biggest blockbusters shot in Georgia including Guardians of the Galaxy, Fly Me to the Moon, Suicide Squad, and most recently, Superman (2025). A native of the Peach State, Giles has a long history in production including owning a commercial production company and a local TV station. He has since become one of the most sought after production and travel coordinators, with an expertise in navigating productions of virtually any scale.

The award was given by Discover Dunwoody who launched the contest in March of 2024 as part of its efforts to service the industry via their unique site, Funwoody.com and monthly newsletter. The winner is slated to receive two roundtrip airline tickets, accommodations, and access to some of the best parties and meetups in Park City including the Georgia Entertainment ‘Script to Screen’ event planned for opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival.

Giles learned he was the winner during the Georgia Entertainment Signature 100, presented by Assembly Studios, Discover Dunwoody and Universal Production Services which was held on Dec. 11. The invite-only affair was for Georgia Entertainment’s partners and leading industry influencers intimately involved in the business of Georgia’s creative economy. The Signature 100 was presented by Assembly Studios, Discover Dunwoody and Universal Production Services along with premier partners ICP, NEP Sweetwater, Sterling Studio Kitchen, AFR Furniture Rental, SGPS/ShowRig and Lightscape.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Jackson who has been a highly valued and respected expert in Georgia’s film industry,” shared Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “With his unique insight and experience, he will be a valuable addition to represent Georgia’s creative workforce at Sundance.”

FUNWOODY is a resource for film, music, arts and other professionals working in the entertainment industry. A service of Discover Dunwoody, the initiative is aimed at promoting the city to producers, directors, and location scouts while servicing local businesses engaged in the region’s growing creative industries.