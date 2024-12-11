Discover Dunwoody Highlights Walter Smith The Monthly Distinguished Production Associate for December

The Discover Dunwoody Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program shines a light on the hardworking professionals who play vital roles behind the scenes in the film and entertainment industry. For December, we are pleased to recognize Walter Smith, whose journey and dedication embody the spirit of this initiative.

Walter Smith’s journey showcases his dedication and steady pursuit of a career in film and television. Growing up in a small, one-stoplight town in North Carolina, his dream of working in the film industry felt distant. After earning a degree in Psychology with a minor in Film from NC State, he initially worked in the corporate world but soon realized his passion was elsewhere. In 2016, Walter moved to Atlanta with no industry connections but a determination to succeed. He took courses to learn the basics of production, volunteered on smaller sets, and worked as an extra to gain firsthand experience. A pivotal moment came on the set of Black Panther, where he approached the Location Manager to share his aspirations. This bold step earned him his first official role in the Locations Department, setting the foundation for his career.

Walter’s career has flourished in Metro Atlanta, where he has worked with talented crews and benefitted from the state’s robust film infrastructure. Over the past three years, Walter has contributed to productions such as “Dynasty,” “Class of ‘09,” “Black Mafia Family,” “True Lies,” “Will Trent,” and “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” His dedication earned him a promotion to full-time scout, mastering set management and location scouting. Walter calls scouting his true calling, describing it as “the best job on the call sheet.”

Walter recently became a member of the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI), highlighting his focus on professional growth. He has also been refining his writing skills, working on scriptwriting projects, and improving his ability to understand a script’s practical requirements, further enhancing his scouting expertise. His goals include continuing his work as a location scout while transitioning into writing and producing. He remains committed to Georgia, contributing to the state’s flourishing film industry and its continued growth.

Walter Smith’s career reflects dedication and hard work. His contributions to the industry have been valuable, and his commitment is appreciated by those he works with. We at Discover Dunwoody are proud to recognize Walter as December’s Distinguished Production Associate. Join us in celebrating Walter Smith and the vital work he does to bring creative visions to life. Follow Discover Dunwoody for more stories about the behind-the-scenes talent in the entertainment industry.