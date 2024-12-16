Weekend Box Office Results: Female Power Triumphs As ‘Moana 2’ & ‘Wicked’ Kick ‘Kraven’ & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ To Curb

Female Power Triumphs At Box Office Amid Fanboy Fallout As ‘Moana 2’ & ‘Wicked’ Kick ‘Kraven The Hunter’ & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ To Curb

Women are in full attendance this weekend at the domestic box office, walking over fanboys as a pair of Thanksgiving holdovers, Disney’s Moana 2 and Universal’s Wicked, are driving an early pre-holiday weekend to $92 million, up 21% over the same frame a year ago.

Moana 2‘s third weekend came in at $26.6M, -48%, while Wicked continued to hold like a rock with $22.5M, -38%, in its fourth frame. For Wicked, that’s better than the fourth-weekend hold of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at -48%, and nearly close to what that musical pulled in during that period ($23.6M).

