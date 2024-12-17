FIRST LOOK: Georgia Production ‘Cowboy Dreams’ Teams With International Distributor Vigloo

As Georgia’s film industry continues to heal from strikes, an emerging company based in the state has made international connections to bring business to Cobb County.

Draft Horse Productions, spearheaded by Georgia creatives Will Amato and George Koulouris wrote, produced, and directed Cowboy Dreams, a romantic comedy that will be released on Korean streaming platform Vigloo. Vigloo, which streams specialty content in a new format of 47, two-minute long episodes, will premiere the film on December 19th to the Korean and U.S. markets.

Amato, a fan of spaghetti westerns, and Koulouris, his long-time collaborator, developed the concept and script in just two weeks. “This was a natural fit for us,” said Amato. “We’ve been writing partners for years, and the process of splitting the script—each writing half—then swapping drafts to align tonally, allowed us to create a story full of joy, love, grief, horses, and plenty of cowboy comedy.”

The project was primarily shot at GB’s Stables, a local horse boarding facility in Cobb County (where Amato resides). The stables provided an authentic backdrop for the film, which presented unique challenges, including coordinating live animal performances. They scouted around the state and chose to shoot at GB’s Stables because of the location and collaborative spirit of the owners. “As Georgia filmmakers, we’re passionate about bringing both the movie and the dollars home to Cobb,” said Amato and Koulouris.

With an almost entirely Georgian cast and crew, Cowboy Dreams represents a celebration of local talent. “While many projects in this vertical market are written in LA or overseas, this one was written, filmed, and edited right here in Georgia,” added Amato. “This is a big step forward for Draft Horse Productions. We’ve spent years writing scripts and creating short-form comedy with no budget. Cowboy Dreams is proof that persistence, passion, and dedication pay off.”

The series, which combines humor, heartfelt storytelling, and a nod to classic westerns, will debut globally on Vigloo later this week. The Draft Horse team is ready to bring their uniquely Georgian flavor to an international audience, showcasing the vibrant film industry in the Peach State.

Watch the trailer for Cowboy Dreams here. Stream the series exclusively on Vigloo starting December 19th.

Photo Credit: Rosa Waite & Lauren Spaulding