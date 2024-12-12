Georgia Creative Champion of the Year Awarded to Chris Escobar

Award presented at Signature 100 honoring Georgia’s creative industries.

December 12, 2024 – Chris Escobar has been awarded Georgia’s Creative Champion of 2024/2025. The honor was bestowed last night at Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 held on Stage 5 of Assembly Studios. Over 600 producers, directors, and entertainment executives in Georgia and beyond were in attendance.

Chris Escobar has been a prominent figure in Georgia’s film and arts community for many years. He is the executive director of the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS) and owner of the historic Tara and Plaza Theatre, the oldest continuously operating cinemas in Atlanta. Under his leadership, the Atlanta Film Society has grown as a major cultural institution, and the Atlanta Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events hosted by the organization, has become a significant platform for filmmakers worldwide.

“We are so honored to recognize Chris for the hard work and passion he has for Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “In his roles at public, nonprofit and private organizations, he has been one of the most recognized advocates for more opportunities in Georgia’s creative industries.”

At the event, Escobar’s support for education and workforce development in Atlanta and surrounding communities was praised. He was also recognized for his role in attracting Sundance’s interest in moving the annual festival to the Peach State. “Chris has been a unifier and leader in Georgia and around the world,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “We are grateful for his commitment and proud to highlight his accomplishments with this recognition as Creative Champion.”

Escobar’s passion extends to preserving historic theaters, as demonstrated by his efforts to revitalize the Plaza Theatre and reopen the Tara Theatre. He is also deeply committed to supporting independent filmmakers and enriching the creative community in Georgia through various educational programs and events.

“I am humbled to receive this award on behalf of everyone who is involved with our organizations and companies from staff to board to investors and everyone in between. Anything I get credit for is really ultimately thanks to hundreds of people that I get to work with,” Escobar said.

To help bolster the independent film community, he has served in various roles in films such as, “Carterland”, a documentary feature about President Jimmy Carter where he served as executive director; “How to Ruin the Holidays”, a holiday film starring Amber Nash where he served as executive director; and “Color Book”, a narrative feature that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival where he served as co-producer.

Escobar is a Georgia State University graduate and has been recognized as one of Atlanta’s most influential leaders, earning accolades like the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “40 Under 40” and was named Most Admired CEO in 2024 by Atlanta Business Chronicle. He is on numerous boards including: Advisory Board for Georgians for the Arts; Mayors Arts Task Force for City of Atlanta; Advisory Board for Rialto Center for the Arts; Board of Visitors for Georgia State University College of the Arts; and the Atlanta Way 2.0 board. His work continues to champion the intersection of art, culture and business in Georgia’s thriving creative economy.

###

About The Atlanta Film Festival: The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming that is provided year-round by its parent organization, the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Now in its fifth decade, ATLFF is one of only a handful of film festivals worldwide that is Academy Award-qualifying in all three categories (live-action short, animation short, and documentary short subject).

About The Plaza and Tara Theatres: The Plaza and Tara Theatres are the only two historic and locally owned cinemas in the city of Atlanta. The Plaza which opened in 1939 is largely known as the regular home for The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Tara opened in 1968, and is largely known as Atlanta’s home for independent film. Both cinemas show a mix of independent and major commercial films as well as foreign and classic films. Escobar took over the Plaza in 2017 and the Tara in 2023 after abruptly closing under previous ownership. Combined they both host over 150,000 movie goers a year.