Georgia Film Office, Georgia Film Academy & Georgia Entertainment Leaders Talk Film at Gwinnett Chamber Luncheon

Lights, camera, action! The Gwinnett Chamber’s latest On Topic Luncheon, presented by Porter Steel, took a behind-the-scenes look at Georgia’s booming film industry. Moderated by Lisa Anders of Explore Gwinnett and the Gwinnett Film Office, the event welcomed a star-studded panel of industry experts: Randy Davidson of Georgia Entertainment, Lee Thomas of the Georgia Film Office, and Scott Votaw of the Georgia Film Academy.

The conversation opened with the realities of today’s film world—think less red carpet, more spreadsheets. The panel laid out the challenges from the aftershocks of COVID-19 to the recent strikes by writers and labor unions, not to mention fierce international competition fueled by favorable exchange rates. Still, they made it clear that Georgia’s film industry remains in the spotlight.

Panelists dove into what gives Georgia its blockbuster appeal. The state’s Camera Ready program makes it easy for filmmakers to scout locations and get permits. Then there’s the Georgia Film Academy, which focuses on training for the “real” jobs behind the camera—like grips, set designers, and lighting techs—rather than the usual Hollywood dream roles of directors and actors. With major training hubs at studios like Trilith and OFS, and 85% of film-set crews sourced locally, Georgia’s pipeline for talent is the real deal. Fun fact – the academy has inspired similar training programs in fintech, nursing, and computer science.

The panel also offered a call to action for local businesses: Want a piece of the action? There’s plenty of opportunity. From catering to construction, and banking to equipment supply, Georgia’s film industry needs partners who can meet its fast-paced demands. Flexibility is key — success often comes to those who can deliver in hours, not days.

All in all, the luncheon showcased Georgia’s role as both an economic powerhouse and a creative hub in the entertainment world. With over 5 million square feet of stage space and a knack for building strong local talent, the Peach State is proving it’s a tough act to follow.

