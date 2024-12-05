Georgia’s Creative Champion of the Year to be Announced

The annual presentation of the Georgia Creative Champion of the Year will be made at Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 event at Assembly Studios on Dec. 11. The award will be given to a professional that characterizes the passion, heart and progress of the state’s creative industries.

“The growth of the creative economy in Georgia has been astounding in recent years, but such growth would not be possible without the support of key people around the state. This year’s champion has made a dramatic impact on Georgia’s creative industries in all areas of film, music, and the arts. We can’t wait to honor this person’s accomplishments,” said Georgia Entertainment Founder and CEO, Randy Davidson.

Over 600 people are confirmed to attend the invite-only affair including elected legislators, economic development officials, and the top professionals in the entertainment industry. Those present will celebrate the honoree’s efforts and achievements as they have made an impact across sectors statewide.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the work of creative leaders throughout Georgia. Their impact has created opportunity, furthered education, supported workforce development, and kept the Peach State in the spotlight on the global stage” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment.

Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 is presented by Discover Dunwoody, Assembly Studios and Universal Production Services along with premier partners ICP, NEP Sweetwater, Sterling Studio Kitchen, AFR Furniture Rental, SGPS/ShowRig and Lightscape.

Contact us.