Governor, First Lady Announce Recipients of Arts and Humanities Awards

Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp today announced the recipients of the 13th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

“On behalf of the State of Georgia, I want to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “A vibrant arts scene and culture are essential ingredients in the recipe that makes Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Thank you to these exceptional Georgians and organizations for their dedicated work in these fields that have made a long-lasting impact on our cultural fabric.”

“It is an honor to recognize these 10 recipients and the work they have done to make Georgia a more vibrant place,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “The arts and humanities are essential to the future of our state. From bringing dance and theater to rural Georgians to preserving our state’s architecture and cultural history, we are grateful for the work of these talented individuals and organizations.”

Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia were awarded with this year’s honor. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations whose work and contributions have bolstered Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs, and long-term financial commitment.

The recipients of the 13th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are listed below:

Elizabeth DuBose

Derrick J. Jackson

Jon Ludwig

Melanie Pavich

Garry Pound

William Fred Scott

Dr. Randell E. Trammell

Patricia Webb

The Art Center

South Georgia Ballet

Each recipient will receive handmade sculptures created by jewelry and metal artist Charles Pinckney of Athens. A brief description about each of the 2024 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities winners is below, and a more thorough description is available in the online program.

Elizabeth DuBose

Elizabeth DuBose, Executive Director of the Ossabaw Island Foundation since 1998, has significantly enhanced public engagement with Ossabaw Island’s natural and cultural heritage, overseeing the restoration of historic sites, increasing educational program attendance, and fostering collaborations with universities to study and celebrate the island’s diverse history and ecology.

Derrick J. Jackson

Derrick J. Jackson is a celebrated trombonist, educator, and curriculum innovator with over 25 years of experience. His work has amplified the African Diaspora’s influence on American music and shaped music education across Georgia through his teaching, curriculum development, and service on multiple state arts and education boards.

Jon Ludwig

Jon Ludwig, Emeritus Artistic Director of the Center for Puppetry Arts, has shaped the field of puppetry over 46 years with award-winning productions, innovative design, and celebrated contributions to Atlanta’s cultural landscape, including Emmy-nominated work for Disney and numerous honors from international puppetry organizations.

Melanie Pavich

Melanie Pavich, Associate Professor of History and Interdisciplinary Studies at Mercer University, researches race and gender in the 19th and early 20th-century American South, with her work informing both published scholarship and art installations. Her courses empower students to document Gullah-Geechee heritage on Georgia’s coast.

Garry Pound

Garry Pound, a prominent Columbus, Georgia, portrait and landscape artist, is celebrated for his contributions to historic preservation, local art organizations, and illustrated works highlighting Georgia. Pound restored numerous historic properties in Columbus and has served as a dedicated community leader and board member for the Columbus Museum, Columbus Symphony, and Historic Columbus Foundation.

William Fred Scott

William Fred Scott, a prominent Atlanta conductor and musician, has shaped the city’s musical landscape through his roles as Associate Conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, long-time Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera, and Director of Choral Activities at the Westminster Schools, collaborating with renowned soloists and later serving as Music Director of the acclaimed choral group Chanticleer.

Dr. Randell E. Trammell

Dr. Randell E. Trammell, a leader in youth and civic engagement, founded the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement and holds numerous leadership roles across civic and educational boards. Trammell has been honored with awards like the Bill Bolling Nonprofit Leader of the Year and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as participated in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program.

Patricia Webb

Patricia Webb, a retired banking professional and arts advocate, co-founded and has led Blue Ridge Community Theater in North Georgia for nearly 30 years, transforming it into a thriving hub for live theater with hundreds of annual performances, robust volunteer engagement, and a popular children’s program.

The Art Center

The Art Center has fostered arts education and cultural engagement in north Fulton County since 1996, offering diverse classes, exhibitions, and outreach programs for youth, adults, and underserved groups. The Art Center engages thousands in the community through free art events and fostering an inclusive space for creative exploration.

South Georgia Ballet

South Georgia Ballet, founded in 1998, enriches southwest Georgia with exceptional ballet training, three high-caliber annual productions, and accessible arts education while fostering community engagement and offering opportunities for all ages and backgrounds, including underserved youth.