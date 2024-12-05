Netflix Announces the Winner of Rhythm + Flow Season 2: Georgia State University’s DreTL Crowned Hip-Hop’s Next Superstar

Netflix’s groundbreaking music competition series “Rhythm + Flow” Season 2 has come to a close, and judges DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Latto have crowned Georgia State University (GSU) senior DreTL as the winner. The announcement comes just ahead of a special watch party hosted by the College of the Arts, GSU’s student-led music company, MTM Standard, and the Popular Culture Collective, on Dec. 4 at The Rialto Center for the Arts, where fans will gather to celebrate the artistry, culture and creativity showcased in this season and watch the final episodes.

The majority of “Rhythm + Flow’s” second season was filmed in Atlanta, the heart of the global hip-hop scene. The judges guided contestants through grueling battles, mentorship and performances, all leading to the crowning of the next rap superstar, Dre Jones (DreTL). This season also featured a special guest appearance by none other than Eminem, who joined the competition during a high-stakes battle to lend his expertise and provide an unforgettable moment for contestants and viewers alike. DreTL was forced to battle his friend, and GSU alum, Tyler Hightower (K’Alley) to advance in the competition.

Hometown favorite DreTL captivated both the audience and judges with his unmatched artistry, seamlessly combining witty punchlines and a powerful stage presence. His final performance of “Nobody,” produced by Hitmaka, received unanimous acclaim, earning him the title and the $250,000 grand prize. Determined to leave an imprint far beyond the borders of his hometown, he put his all into his performance and left his heart on the stage. For him, it wasn’t about fame or money — it was about proving to himself and others that you can rise above your circumstances and create something meaningful.

“Winning ‘Rhythm and Flow’ feels surreal, but the word that comes to mind most often is ‘destined,’” DreTL said. “This has always been my dream but most importantly it was God’s plan for my life. I can’t wait to keep fulfilling my purpose and spreading love wherever this journey takes me.”

Dre’s path to both a college degree and a rap career has been shaped by perseverance and passion. Growing up in the heart of Atlanta, he navigated turbulent environments but relied on music as a creative outlet to cope with the struggles in his family life. In a bold move that set him apart from many peers, DreTL chose to go to college — not just to change his circumstances but to hone his craft. Initially a Biology major at Georgia State, Dre discovered that the School of Music embraced hip hop and would ultimately give him the chance to use his rap voice as his primary instrument. Seizing this opportunity, he switched paths and never looked back. Now he is set to graduate this semester with a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry with a concentration in Music Production & Recording. During his time at Georgia State, Dre made a point of showcasing his unique style through blending Atlanta’s trap energy with deep, unapologetic lyricism. His music tells his life story of survival, ambition and the fight to rise above, making him a rising force in both the industry and the community.

“This journey has been nothing short of transformative, and I will forever cherish the friendships formed, the memories made, and the invaluable lessons learned along the way,” he said. “Most importantly, I hold dear the education I received here — something that no one can ever take away from me. As a first-generation college graduate, this moment is even more meaningful and I’m proud to be a positive example for the next generation.”

“Dre represents everything Georgia State’s music industry program is all about — authenticity, artistry and the hustle it takes to succeed in this industry,” said Professor Ben Yonas.