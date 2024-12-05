Otwell Middle School: Georgia’s Future Creative Workforce

Commentary by Randy Davidson, Georgia Entertainment

So many in Georgia are working to educate our young for the jobs of tomorrow… and today. A production of any size or type contains workers of all experience levels – from experts to those interning or just getting started.

With numerous ways our children can get the education needed to obtain careers in the creative industries, the progress in secondary education is fascinating. Public and private schools around Georgia are evolving their arts and AV programs to encompass all aspects – gaming, fashion, art, film, music, etc.

The next issue of the Creative Economy Journal will highlight many of these initiatives as “workforce and education” is the theme of this edition.

I visited with 7th and 8th grade students recently at Otwell Middle School. (Pictures here.) Their Dawg Talk video podcast is 100% student-led and is the first and only program of its kind among Forsyth County middle schools. It was created inside Greg Walkup’s A/V Broadcast & Film program along with David Miller.

From conceptualizing the show’s name and designing the logo to managing pre- and post-production, every aspect is led by students, showcasing their creativity and leadership. The podcast serves as a vibrant voice for Otwell Middle School, empowering students to connect, inform, and inspire their peers through engaging, professionally produced content.

See the episode here.

https://lnkd.in/ebU-7VTw