Statements About the Passing of Steve Mensch, President of Tyler Perry Studios

Our deepest regrets are with Steve Mensch’s family and all those impacted at Tyler Perry Studios. As one of Georgia’s biggest advocates for film and television production and the kindest person you could know, he will be incredibly missed. Our prayers and thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

He passed away in a plane accident Friday night in Florida. The accident happened about 60 miles north of Tampa. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The studio released this statement: “We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It’s hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner, GDEcD & Director, Georgia Film Office released the following statement.

“Georgia’s film community has suffered a huge loss with the passing of Steve Mensch, President and General Manager of Tyler Perry Studios. When I started at the Georgia Film Office 28 years ago, Steve was already a fixture in the film industry, working as the Vice President of Sales at Feature Systems, one of the handful of equipment suppliers in town. He was instrumental in the growth of studios in Georgia, serving as Director of Studio Operations at Turner Studios and as President of Third Rail Studios before joining Tyler Perry Studios in 2016. Steve was also a staunch advocate for the film tax credit, helping build Georgia into a production powerhouse through his leadership roles at Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC) and Georgia Production Partnership (GPP). Steve’s legacy was much more than his impressive resume – he was a great friend. Those who knew him know he had genuine warmth, a great sense of humor, and was always willing to jump in and help whenever needed. On behalf of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Film Office, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steve’s friends and family, the Tyler Perry Studios family, and especially to Steve’s wife and three children. He will certainly be missed.”