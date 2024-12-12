Piedmont Renews Sponsorship of Georgia Esports League

Piedmont and Resurgens Gaming today announced a renewal of the Georgia Esports League marketing partnership and wellness initiative, which began in 2022.

The Georgia Esports League (GEL), owned and operated by Resurgens Gaming, organizes and broadcasts esports competitions and gaming activations between colleges and universities across the state of Georgia, including four-year universities, two-year technical colleges, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

With this renewal, Piedmont remains the exclusive health-care partner of the GEL, a sponsor of live events, and a sponsor of GEL livestreams and media including the State of Esports webshow.

“Piedmont is a national destination for healthcare and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership to support gamers in Georgia and across the country,” said Piedmont Chief Marketing Officer Douwe Bergsma. “With Piedmont having more than 1,700 locations that serve communities across the state and with GEL competitors being located all over Georgia, it’s a natural fit for Piedmont to partner with Ghost Gaming and the Georgia Esports League.”

This season GEL offers college competition in the popular game Rocket League and the Georgia home-grown game Brawlhalla. GEL also offers College Ambassador student projects and externships via a relationship with Georgia’s professional gaming organization Ghost Gaming.

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Piedmont as the official health care sponsor of the Georgia Esports League”, said Todd Harris, CEO of Resurgens Gaming. “Partnering with Piedmont allows us to highlight the importance of physical and mental wellness for the broader gaming community, beginning with college esports programs across Georgia”.