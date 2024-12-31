Reflecting on 2024, Moving Upstream in 2025

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment

I’m grateful for all that 2024 brought, but even more excited for the opportunities 2025 holds. This past year has been undeniably challenging across film, gaming, broadcast, music, and the broader creative industries. Yet, within these challenges lies opportunity. Savvy entertainment professionals are gaining clarity on the structural shifts taking place. The path forward is emerging, revealing the adjustments necessary to meet content and entertainment consumers where they are. The future is full of promise, and we’re ready to embrace it.

Over the past few years, we’ve emphasized the concept of the “creative economy”—a comprehensive term that embodies the future workforce, evolving business models, and organizational frameworks required to meet the global demand for entertainment and content. Today, particularly in Georgia, there is a growing recognition among political leaders, the broader business community, and economic development professionals of the deep connection between entertainment, mental wellness, culture, and economic growth.

In 2025, we will place a stronger emphasis on “intellectual property” (IP) as a central theme in our publications, events, and global activations. Communities, states, and nations that fully grasp and adapt to this transformative creative landscape will position themselves to thrive in the burgeoning creative economy. By aligning business strategies with the upstream value of ideas and stories (IP), they will be better equipped to capitalize on the diverse outlets for IP—whether it’s a film, mural, song, game, podcast, immersive experience, or beyond.

The creative economy and intellectual property are not new ideas, nor are they unique to Georgia. We’ve long emphasized that these trends represent a tidal wave reshaping the global landscape, a great creative climate change is among us. Our passion lies in ensuring Georgia remains at the forefront, fostering a political and business environment that reflects our status as the creative, cultural, and entertainment capital of the world—the best home for creators to create and the best place for these creations to come to life.

As always, we will be active with our Signature 100, Unscripted and Insiders Social events in Georgia throughout the year. We will return to places like Cannes, TIFF, Sundance and other locations around the world with multiple activations to highlight Georgia to the world. A special thank you to all our partners that make these and all we do possible!

On the personal side, 2024 winds down with sadness as two great Georgians passed. With Jimmy Carter’s passing on Sunday and Steve Mensch’s sudden passing earlier this month, our thoughts and prayers are with these families. We are grateful for the impact and legacy that each left behind.