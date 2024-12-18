Savannah Bananas Sellout First NFL Stadium

65-thousand fans will fill Raymond James on Saturday March 15 as The Savannah Bananas take on their rival The Party Animals, which will be the largest crowd for a Banana Ball game in history.

When the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour schedule was initially released Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, was set to be the venue.

However, in late October, due to the damage caused to Tropicana by Hurricane Milton the games were moved to Raymond James.

Tampa Bay will be the fifth road tour stop for the 2025 Banana Ball World tour and the first of four football stadiums.

Clemson Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC – April 26

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN – May 10

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC – June 7

While Raymond James will break the attendance record for a Banana Ball game to the point, it is likely to be broken again when The Bananas take on The Party Animals at Clemson Memorial Stadium , which boasts a capacity of more than 81 thousand.

The 2025 Banana Ball World Tour kicks off February 1 in Mesa, AZ and wraps up with The Bananas, The Party Animals, The Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters competing in the first ever Banana Ball Tour Championship in Savannah, GA from October 2-5.