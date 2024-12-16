Signature 100 at Assembly Studios: Official Recap

The Georgia Entertainment Signature 100, presented by Assembly Studios, Discover Dunwoody and Universal Production Services was held on Dec. 11. The invite-only affair was for Georgia Entertainment’s partners and leading industry influencers intimately involved in the business of Georgia’s creative economy. The Signature 100 was presented by Assembly Studios, Discover Dunwoody, and Universal Production Services along with premier partners ICP, NEP Sweetwater, Sterling Studio Kitchen, AFR Furniture Rental, Classic Tents & Events, SGPS/ShowRig and Lightscape.

With over 700 in attendance, guests included top entertainment executives spanning the creative industries, professional service providers and dozens of elected officials.

Pictures below, and more event imagery on social media. See the official reel here!

Creative Champion of the Year Award

Highlights of the evening included the presentation of the Creative Champion of the Year award to Chris Escobar. Escobar has been a prominent figure in Georgia’s film and arts community for many years. He is the executive director of the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS) and owner of the historic Tara and Plaza Theatre, the oldest continuously operating cinemas in Atlanta. He is on numerous boards including: Advisory Board for Georgians for the Arts; Mayors Arts Task Force for City of Atlanta; Advisory Board for Rialto Center for the Arts; Board of Visitors for Georgia State University College of the Arts; and the Atlanta Way 2.0 board. His work continues to champion the intersection of art, culture and business in Georgia’s thriving creative economy.

Creative Economy Journal

Attendees of the event received the first copies of the 2025 edition of “The Creative Economy Journal” produced in collaboration with SCADpro. The Journal is Georgia Entertainment’s printed publication that includes commentary, analysis and research about filmmaking, music, arts, fashion, game development, broadcast, esports, culture, sports entertainment, digital production and much more. The 2025 issue focuses on education and workforce development. It will be distributed to entertainment professionals around the world.

Honorary Nonprofit of 2025

The High Museum of Art was recognized as the honorary nonprofit for the year. Director of the High, Rand Suffolk attended to receive the recognition and gave a brief address to attendees.

“We’re honored to be a part of Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 and grateful for the opportunity to share more about our mission with the other attendees who, like the museum, are committed to enriching the cultural fabric of our region,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch helped welcome the crowd and the dozens of other elected leaders in attendance. Hilton Howell (Chairman of the Board and CEO of Gray Television) , Ray Ezelle (Executive Director, Discover Dunwoody), Mark Galvin (Vice President of Marketing, Discover Dunwoody) , Dan Biersdorf (Vice President of Studio Operations, Assembly Studios), and others shared comments and industry insights with the audience throughout the event.

The networking continued at the afterparty held in Dunwoody, only ’12 minutes from set to bed.’ Presented in partnership with MBS Equipment Co, alongside SOS Global Express and the Crowne Plaza.

A VIP breakfast was held the following morning for partners to meet and discuss the future of their respective industries in 2025.

The Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 includes state wide partners AON Affinity | On Set Protect, ARCO, Barbizon Lighting Company, Cellberus, Cofer Brothers, Crafty Apes, Discover Dekalb, East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, First Horizon, Foley Design Associates, First Horizon, Fulton County Arts and Culture, Fulton Films, Georgia Banking Company, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Global Media Studios, GreatHomesATL, Herc Entertainment Services, IVB Media, Level 77 Music, Mainsail – Trilith Guesthouse, Monarch, Moonshine Post, PC&E Atlanta, Provost Studio, Reel Supplies, Revolution Entertainment Services, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, Skillshot, Trilith Institute, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment. Ambassadors of the signature event include Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta, Event Voler, Film Quality Studios, Super Sprinters Atlanta, The Whoa Agency, and Three Points Capital.

Photo Credit: Purple Sky Media