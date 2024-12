In anticipation of the State Championship this weekend, Skillshot has put together a long-form episode diving into the brackets for the Fall 2023 GHSA PlayVS High School Esports State Championship.

They also take a look at the regular season records and how our final four teams made it to the in-person finals!

Watch for more updates here on Georgia Entertainment News and future episodes of the ‘State of Esports’ brought to you by Skillshot Media, Ghost Gaming and the Georgia Esports League.