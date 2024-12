In episode two of season six, we take a look at fall collegiate play with updates on Georgia teams.

We will also recap the GEL Brawlhalla Fallhalla where eight Georgia colleges and universities were represented. The competition showcased some of the most talented Brawlhalla players with two of Valhallen rank.

And finally, The ROAD to the GHSA High School State Championship continues with the final week of playoffs this week.