Steve Mensch memorial service to be held at Tara Theatre

Steve Mensch passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2024 while piloting the custom-built plane that reflected his passion for flying and innovation. The beloved husband, father, and President of Tyler Perry Studios held a deep passion for aeronautical pursuits, which was matched only by his passion for storytelling and his commitment to uplifting those around him. Steve was a visionary leader at Tyler Perry Studios and left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the countless lives he touched through his mentorship and kindness.

Steve’s legacy of creativity, generosity, and love will endure in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his loving wife, Danila Mensch and their three children: Adelayna Mensch, Charles Mensch and Josephine Mensch.

A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 12pm at Tara Theatre located at 2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Steve Mensch Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, which will support causes close to Steve’s heart.