Sunday Solidarity Brunch Brings Entertainment Industry Together for a Day of Connection, Creativity, and Community

Sunday Solidarity Brunch, a heartwarming celebration of unity within the entertainment industry, will take place on Sunday, December 15, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST at the iconic Pullman Yards located at 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. This event is open to all members of the industry—union and non-union alike—including IATSE, Teamsters, SAG-AFTRA, DGA, PGA, WGA, AEA, support staff, non-union crew, and stage professionals.

Event Highlights:

Live Music and Brunch: Enjoy a delicious brunch served from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM while soaking in live musical performances.

Artistry Panel (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM): Gain insights from seasoned industry experts as they share their experiences and advice.

In Conversation (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM): Participate in an engaging dialogue about creativity and solidarity within the entertainment community.

This special gathering is hosted at the historic Pullman Yards, offering a beautiful and inspiring venue for connection and collaboration. Free parking is available on-site, and reservations are welcome for large groups. This event is for all ages and offers a unique opportunity to strengthen ties within Atlanta’s thriving entertainment industry.

“This event is about coming together as a community to support, inspire, and uplift one another,” said Michael A. Dean. “In the spirit of giving, we aim to create a space where all industry workers can connect, share stories, and celebrate their collective achievements.”

Details at a Glance:

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST (Doors open at 10:30 AM)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST (Doors open at 10:30 AM) Location: Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30317 Tickets: Available now. For group RSVPs, email actorempowermentsummit@gmail. com.

This event will feature live music, darts, ping pong, pool, food trucks, art installations, and much more.

Watch a recap video from other cities:

https://bit.ly/ solidaritybrunch2024