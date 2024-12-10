WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes of Assembly Atlanta With VP of Studio Operations Justin Campbell

Justin Campbell is a proud Georgia native with over a decade of hands-on experience in physical production. He has contributed to numerous film and television projects in the Atlanta area, working with major companies like CBS, Netflix, ABC, and FOX. In January 2022, Campbell brought his expertise to Gray Television, embracing the opportunity to play a key role in expanding Gray’s footprint in Georgia’s vibrant film and television industry. Today, he serves as the VP of Studio Operations at Assembly Atlanta.

Campbell and his team have been working alongside Georgia Entertainment to host the Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 gala at Assembly Atlanta this Wednesday. To learn more information, visit here.

To watch the full interview, visit Funwoody.com.