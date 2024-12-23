Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Hedgehog’ Still Has Upper Claw Over ‘Mufasa’ With $62M+ In Pre-Christmas Frame

Who knew that hedgehogs were predatory creatures that could spring out of the ground and take down the king of the jungle in full?

Paramount’s $122M production Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the dominant heading into the Christmas frame with a $62M opening, well ahead of Disney’s $200M prequel Mufasa which is nothing to sing ‘Hakuna Matata’ about with a $35M start. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 gets an A CinemaScore and 5 stars/89% positive on PostTrak to Mufasa‘s A- and 85% positive.

But whoa, ho ho ho what happened yesterday? Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which on Friday looked like it was heading for a franchise best domestic opening, came up way short. Per Paramount, families repped 46% of their crowd through two days which is why business was lighter on Saturday.

Read more at Deadline