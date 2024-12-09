Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Moana 2’, ‘Wicked’ & ‘Gladiator II’ Driving Record Post-Thanksgiving Near $132M

What’s the trick to keeping the post-Thanksgiving period alive? Great holdovers from the holiday weekend before.

One of the year’s dullest box office periods historically will not be the case in 2024, with all films grossing $132 million, the best this frame has ever seen. That surpasses the previous record set in 2018 when all movies totaled $120M. And that’s because this weekend is powered by Moana 2 ($52M, still a record for a No. 1 movie in this corridor), Wicked ($34.8M, higher than the $32M+ we spotted) and Gladiator II ($12.4M).

