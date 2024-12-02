Weekend Box Office Results: Thanksgiving 5-Day U.S. Box Office Hitting All-Time $420M High

The Thanksgiving stretch is delivering an unprecedented estimated $420M at the domestic box office, that’s according to Comscore since our post yesterday.

EntTelligence reports 46M turkeys were eaten over the holiday while 30M people saw the top three movies. Moana 2 pulled in 17.4M admissions, Wicked 8.7M people while Gladiator II counted $3.3M over the Wednesday-Sunday stretch.

What’s clear in the current post Covid marketplace, is that while there is no floor to when a movie bombs, there is also no ceiling to when movies connect, and that’s what we had here in Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator II over the Wednesday to Sunday holiday.

