West Georgia grad sets sights on dream job following internship on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Taajera Jones is quickly making her mark in the film and television industry and hopes to use her experiences soon to instruct others in the art of directing. Jones completed an internship on the upcoming film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and is earning respect in the industry with aspirations of becoming the “next great director.”

Jones, a Lithonia resident and recent University of West Georgia graduate, landed her internship on the highly anticipated second installment of the Black Panther series through the Georgia Film Academy while a college student.

The GFA is a unique, statewide initiative to train the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on set experience. The program’s focus on diversity and support of underrepresented communities has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies like MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, who have signed on to help the GFA set students on a path for careers in the entertainment industry.

Jones’ interest was established at a young age in which she fell in love with the “artistic value of film” while watching her mother’s collection of VHS tapes. With a “visionary mind,” she jumped at the opportunity to take GFA coursework in complement to her other studies at West Georgia.

“The GFA’s unique curriculum, outstanding classroom instruction and hands-on experiences have set me up for success,” Jones said. “For students seeking careers in the film and television industry, this program opens doors to exciting opportunities.”

As a lighting intern on the Black Panther set, Jones was responsible for creating lighting diagrams that provide cast and crew with a working outline of the types of lights and their locations for each shot ensuring continuity between different production units.

It was an eye-opening process.

“The entire experience was surreal,” she said. “Being actively involved in the production of a major motion picture, the intricate communications, the massive set construction projects and being surrounded by people I look up to; it was incredible. I feel so fortunate for the opportunity.”

In addition to studying the work of director Ryan Coogler firsthand on Black Panther, it was an opportunity that has already yielded results…

Jones landed another internship with the series, Shadrach, which is currently in production and set for December release on Sony’s Pure Flix.

She also earned her first professional role as a prop assistant on the Amazon Prime Video series, Them through a connection made on the Black Panther set.

“The film industry is large, but at the same time, it’s a relatively small group of people, so making connections and fostering relationships matters and GFA made it all possible for me,” Jones added.

As she builds a network, Jones is striving to make her directorial debut with a wealth of knowledge in a variety of production disciplines.

“I want to learn everything I can and tackle all opportunities,” she said. “I know I will be a better director by availing myself to learn from the professionals in the many different departments that combine to make movies and television shows. These hands-on experiences have fueled my passion and career aspirations.

“I love the program, and I encourage anyone who has an interest in the industry to consider the Georgia Film Academy.”

Georgia Film Academy spring registration is now open. Learn more here.