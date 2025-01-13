2025 Georgia Arts Day and Action Summit to be held

On Jan, 10, the the Friends of Georgians for the Arts announced the 2025 Georgia Arts Day and Action Summit. The two-day conference will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 3.

Sunday’s events will focus on art education, art in education and teaching artists from across the state. Monday will be focus on arts advocacy and funding for the arts in Georgia. Both days will include a combination of a continental breakfast and networking opportunities, keynote speakers, multiple sessions, and success stories; and will conclude with a roundtable and panel discussions on relationship building with policymakers and stakeholders.

After the conclusion of Monday’s sessions, all attendees will be transported to the Georgia State Capital to engage in conversations with their elected officials.

Historically and to date, Georgia remains the lowest-ranked state at 50th in the nation in funding per capita for the arts. This was in part due to minimal transparency and involvement from Georgia’s community, a goal that is set to be diminished by the current Executive Director of the Friends of Georgians for the Arts, Waduda Muhammad.

Since her appointment there has been an increase in involvement of art community members mobilizing and using their individual voices to show their collective support for the arts. These efforts resulted in record attendance to the 2024 Georgia Arts Day and the procurement of a Governors Proclamation and House and Senate resolutions, which was a bi-partisan effort declaring Feb. 5, 2024, as Arts Day in Georgia.

Friends of Georgians for the Arts is positioned to highlight the success and challenges facing the arts in Georgai, be a catalyst for outreach in underserved and rural communities, increase awareness and engagement in the importance of the arts in the quality of life for all Georgians, foster a more collaborate and transparent arts community, and to increase per capita funding for the arts in Georgia.

Featured VIP Speakers:

Keynote Speaker – Jay Dick is the Senior Director of Advocacy and Partnerships in the Government Affairs Department at Americans for the Arts.

Tina Lily, Executive Director, Georgia Council for the Arts

State of Georgia Arts Funding and Arts Education Resources

Our “Next Gen” Arts Champions

Olivia Tarpley, Public Policy Manager, Americans for the Arts

State of Federal Government Affairs

Colt Chambers, Board Chair, Georgia Council for the Arts

The Future of The Arts In Georgia

Sponsor at large

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta – https://cfgreateratlanta.org/

Registration is currently available at

https://georgiansforthearts.org/save-the-date-georgia-arts-day-2025/