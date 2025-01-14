2025 Sundance Film Festival Announces Beyond Film Talks

Today the nonprofit Sundance Institute announced the lineup for the Festival’s annual Beyond Film programming, a series of talks and events. The Festival will take place from January 23–February 2, 2025, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with a selection of titles available online from January 30–February 2, 2025 for audiences across the country to discover bold independent storytelling. Single Film Tickets go on sale next week on Thursday, January 16 at 9 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. ET. Visit the Sundance Film Festival site for more information: festival.sundance.org.

Beyond Film serves as a community hub for attendees, offering artist discussions, conversations with filmmakers and experts from various disciplines, and opportunities for audience engagement. The Beyond Film series will feature talks within the program strands of Power of Story, Cinema Café presented by Audible, Film Church, and The Big Conversation. All Beyond Film activities are free to the public with the exception of Power of Story, which is a paid ticket. The talks will take place in person from January 24–31, 2025, with most of the Beyond Film offerings available to audiences online the day following the in-person event on festival.sundance.org throughout the Festival.

