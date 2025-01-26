2025 Sundance Film Festival Producers Celebration Recognizes Two Producers With Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Awards

Each year, producers gather at the Sundance Film Festival to celebrate and honor the producers within the independent filmmaking community. Today, at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Producers Celebration presented by Amazon MGM Studios, held at The Park in Park City, Utah, producers of films featured in the program came together for the Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Awards and a keynote address by David Hinojosa, producer and partner at 2AM who has produced Babygirl, The Brutalist, and Past Lives, among others. Winners of the Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Awards were announced, with two $10,000 grants — one for fiction and the other for nonfiction — awarded to producers Joe Pirro (The Wedding Banquet) and Danielle Varga (Seeds). Both films are premiering at the 2025 Festival. Other speakers included Sundance Institute’s Amanda Kelso, Michelle Satter, Kristin Feeley, Shira Rockowitz, and Maria Clement, as well as a spokesperson from Amazon MGM Studios.

David Hinojosa is an Academy Award–nominated producer most recently known for Babygirl, Past Lives, and The Brutalist. In 2020, he co-founded 2AM. Previously at Killer Films, he produced acclaimed titles including Beatriz at Dinner, Still Alice, First Reformed, Carol, and Zola. He is active in Producers United and the PGA and lectures at NYU.

