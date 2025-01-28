2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival Slate Announced

The 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival is rolling out the red carpet today with its highly-anticipated 32nd edition lineup, featuring a stellar Opening Night TV Premiere alongside a broad slate of Feature Films, TV projects, and XR Experiences set to debut March 7-14, 2025.

Continuing its legacy of championing groundbreaking work through its eclectic mix of genre-busting projects, the 2025 SXSW Film & TV program includes 96 Features including 82 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 6 Texas Premieres + 57 Short Films and 18 Music Videos. The TV Program includes 16 TV projects, with 5 TV premieres, 4 TV Spotlight, and 7 Independent TV Pilots. There are 31 projects in the XR Experience Program, including 15 in XR Experience Competition and 16 in XR Experience Spotlight.

