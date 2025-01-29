Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and Sundance Institute Award Announces Recipients for Science-in-Film Initiative and Artist Grants

Today at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the nonprofit Sundance Institute, in partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, presented the juried Feature Film Prize to Cristina Costantini for her work on SALLY. Additionally, the recipients of three artist grants designed to support projects in development were announced: Ella Gale was awarded the Sloan Episodic Fellowship for Greenwashers, Katla Sólnes received the Sloan Development Fellowship for Eruption, and Brittany Wang was granted the Sloan Commissioning Grant for Thin Ice. The filmmakers collectively received a total of $84,000 in cash prizes and were honored at a reception hosted by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation in Park City. Prior to the reception, the Feature Film Prize winner Cristina Costantini participated in a Sloan Foundation–sponsored Beyond Film event, The Big Conversation: Breaking Barriers, where panelists discussed the scientific and technological barriers that are exemplified by broader cultural and social challenges faced by scientists, engineers, and mathematicians, and how they are united in fascinating, complex narratives in film and television.

“We are deeply appreciative of our long-standing partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation that allows us to honor artists that are exploring the connection between art and science,” said Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO. “The Science-In-Film Initiative’s Feature Film Prize and artist grants give us the opportunity to recognize the artists at the forefront of this exploration. We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s recipients and give them a space for discussion on this topic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.”

Read more at: Sundance