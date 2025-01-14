Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Unveils Official Selections for 25th Anniversary Edition

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) has revealed the lineup for its milestone 25th anniversary edition, running Feb. 19 to March 16. This year’s festival will present 50 films – 22 documentaries and 28 narrative works – that celebrate the diversity of Jewish experiences around the globe.

The festival will kick off with the Atlanta premiere of Bad Shabbos (2024) on Opening Night at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Special guests include stars Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Bass, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Milayna Vayntrub, Meghan Leathers, and Theo Taplitz; director and writer Daniel Robbins; and producer Adam Mitchell.

Read more at: Atlanta Jewish Film Festival