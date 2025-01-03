Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc. Announces 2025 Festival

Backlight Student Film Festival announced that this year’s festival will take place on March 29 and 30, 2025 in Athens, GA. The non-profit will host its fourth annual two-day student short film festival, including student film screenings, an industry panel, a red carpet, mixer, and an awards ceremony.

The competitive festival will accept submissions from undergraduate and graduate students at

colleges and universities across the state of Georgia, with a historic acceptance rate of 8%.

Backlight will accept films in two categories: short-form (under 10 minutes) and mid-length

(10-30 minutes).

Read more at: Backlight Film Festival