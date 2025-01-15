Georgia at Sundance 2025 – Let’s Go!

Behind the Scenes of Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100

The Georgia Entertainment Signature 100, presented by Assembly Studios, Discover Dunwoody and Universal Production Services was held on December 11, 2024.

The invite-only affair was for Georgia Entertainment’s partners and leading industry influencers intimately involved in the business of Georgia’s creative economy. The below reel reflects the behind the scenes efforts to make the event possible. Strategic production partners included Assembly Studios, Universal Production ServicesCellberusICPNEP SweetwaterSterling Studio KitchenAFR Furniture RentalClassic Tents & EventsSGPS/ShowRig and Lightscape.

See the full recap of this event here.

