Bridging Cultures Through Action Cinema

Award-winning action film starring Cobra Kai actor exemplifies representation in front

and behind the camera for a new generation of mixed race, Latino, and Asian

Americans demanding change through story.

As a mixed-race filmmaker, Aughbar faces challenges in telling his

story because many perceive it as a hard sell, often due to the underrepresentation of

mixed voices and diverse cultural influences in mainstream cinema. He strongly

disagrees, using genre films like action to introduce audiences to characters from his

culture in dynamic roles. The Humming Grows exemplifies this approach, showcasing

authentic and complex representation of Latino and Asian influences within American

cinema.

Casting Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz (Cobra Kai, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Black Panther:

Wakanda Forever) as the lead was a pivotal moment. Her expertise and credits brought

unparalleled authenticity to the project. Collaborating with Justin Ortiz (Cobra Kai, Blue

Beetle, Ms. Marvel), the film’s stunt coordinator, elevated the action sequences to a

professional level rarely seen in student short films.

