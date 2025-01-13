Celebrate a Century of Resilience: The Liberty Theatre’s Centennial Anniversary Events

The Liberty Theatre, a cherished cultural landmark and the first African American theatre in Columbus, Georgia is proud to announce a series of exciting events to commemorate its Centennial Anniversary. Spanning over a century, the Liberty Theatre has stood as a symbol of resilience and creativity for the African American community and will celebrate its rich legacy with a vibrant lineup of activities.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Historic Kickoff

Date: April 5, 2025

Step back in time to this 1920s Themed Celebration and embrace the spirit of the 1920s with an unforgettable themed celebration. Guests are encouraged to dress in vintage attire and enjoy music and entertainment reminiscent of this iconic era.

Centennial Gala

Date: April 11, 2025

Join us for a glamorous gala honoring the theatre’s legacy. This formal event will feature Award Recognitions, live performances, and a tribute to the enduring impact of the Liberty Theatre on our community. Showcasing the incredible worldwide talent that Columbus, Georgia helped to develop. “Liberty 100,” the Liberty Theatre Centennial Gala, a truly historic event that will take place on April 11, 2025, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. This momentous occasion, celebrating 100 years of rich history, artistic contributions, and community engagement, presents a unique opportunity for you to be part of a celebration that will be remembered for years to come.

Festival of Short Films

Date: April 12, 2025

Celebrate the art of cinema with a film festival showcasing classic films and documentaries that highlight the African American experience. This event aims to engage audiences through thought-provoking storytelling. Film submissions are due by February 1, Email: LibertyFilmFestival@icloud.com with downloadable link and password.

Talent Show

Date: April 26, 2025

Witness the incredible talents of local artists and performers in a lively talent show. This platform will provide aspiring entertainers the opportunity to shine and share their gifts with the community.

ABOUT THE LIBERTY THEATRE:

As a cherished landmark, The Liberty Theatre, which opened in 1925, will be celebrating its centennial in April of 2025. It was a cornerstone of the Columbus arts and entertainment landscape for decades, leaving a lasting impact on the community. As Columbus’ first black theater, it originally served as a movie house for the black community, but quickly evolved into a stage for national entertainers who were not permitted to perform elsewhere. At the time, it was also the largest movie house in Columbus, Georgia. The Liberty Theatre has witnessed some of the most extraordinary talents of its time, including performances by Marion Anderson, Ella Fitzgerald, Ethel Waters, the iconic Lena Horne, and unforgettable big bands led by Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Fletcher Henderson, and many others. Not to forget the pioneering artists from Columbus, Georgia, the one and only Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, whose presence also graced this historic stage.

Since its inception in April 1925, the Liberty Theatre has served as a sanctuary for African Americans, providing a space for artistic expression and community gathering. After its closure in 1974, the theatre was revived in 1997 and is currently undergoing renovations to expand its programming and accessibility for all.

Join us in honoring the past while looking forward to a bright future for the Liberty Theatre. We invite the

community to participate in these celebrations and help us continue to foster creativity and inclusivity for

generations to come.

For more information about the events and to RSVP, please contact Oz Roberts ozroberts1906@gmail.com,

706-593-4499