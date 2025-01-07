Cherokee Office of Economic Development announces departure of President & CEO

The Cherokee Office of Economic Development announces departure of longtime President & CEO, Misti Martin.

After serving the Cherokee Office of Economic Development (COED) for over two decades, Martin has shaped the organization into the cornerstone of community and business development. Since Misti began her tenure in early 2004 as the only full-time employee, her visionary leadership has grown COED into a multi-faceted economic development organization.

Throughout her 20+ years of service, Misti has worked with the COED boards to champion initiatives that provide opportunities for Cherokee County residents to live, play, and work in their home community. COED has taken a holistic approach to serving the community through recruitment of new businesses, existing business expansions, real estate developments such as Cherokee 75 Corporate Park, entrepreneurship support through programs such as the North Atlanta Venture Mentoring Service (NAV), Launchpad, and Fresh Start Mornings, building the film ecosystem, and workforce development – including the creation of Be Pro Be Proud Georgia. COED’s all-inclusive approach to economic development has positively impacted a wide range of individuals – from students to CEOs – and has yielded over $1.4 billion in new capital investment and over 10,000 new jobs over the last 20 years.

“Misti’s leadership has been transformational for Cherokee County, and her passion for the community is contagious,” said Marshall Day, Chairman. “Her dedication and innovative spirit have elevated COED’s role as a leader in economic development. We are deeply grateful for her service and are confident that her legacy will continue to inspire the next generation.”

In recognition of her contributions, Misti has been celebrated both inside and outside the county. She was recognized as one of Top 50 Economic Developers in North America and has been named one of Georgia Trend’s Most Top 500 Influential Leaders for the last two years. She is a 2020 recipient of Georgia’s “Rip Wiley Award for Professional Excellence” in Economic Development – the state’s most prestigious award in the field. Martin is also a Past Chair of the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA), where she served on the board for over a decade. Locally, she was celebrated as one of the Cherokee County School District’s Alumni of the Year in 2022, received the Cherokee County School Superintendent’s Trailblazer Award in 2023, and has been an ex-officio board member of the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce since 2004.

As Misti reflects on her career, she expressed gratitude for the people she has worked with over the years – including the three COED boards, staff, elected officials, investors, and community partners. “Serving as President & CEO of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development, in my home community, has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been lucky to have so many great mentors over the years, especially Marshall Day. He has taught me so much about business and leadership. I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Martin will begin a new role as Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce for the Georgia Department of Economic Development in February.