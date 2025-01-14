CMEO of Columbus-Based Music & Entertainment Council, Arreasha Z. Lawrence: ‘Support Can Change An Artist’s Life’

As the Chief Music and Entertainment Officer (CMEO) of the Music and Entertainment Council in Columbus, Arreasha Z. Lawrence is a passionate advocate for the creative economy. A dynamic leader and vibrant voice in the industry, Lawrence is a member of both the Recording Academy and ForbesBLK, bringing a wealth of experience and credibility to the Columbus music scene. Lawrence’s work emphasizes the transformative power of education and accessible resources in fostering artists’ development and unlocking their full potential.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.