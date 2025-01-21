Co-Owner of Covington Vacation Rentals Lindsey Moore Shares Impacts of Entertainment On Covington Tourism

Lindsey Moore, co-owner of Covington Vacation Rentals and an active member of the city’s tourism board, has witnessed firsthand how Covington’s reputation as a filming hotspot has transformed the area.

The city boasts an impressive list of film and TV credits, including Remember the Titans, In the Heat of the Night, and The Dukes of Hazzard. More recently, it gained fame as the setting for “Mystic Falls” in CW’s The Vampire Diaries and as the backdrop for Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. These high-profile productions have significantly boosted tourism, bringing new energy and recognition to the region. Moore shares how this surge in visitors has fueled her business’s growth and created a ripple effect, positively impacting the local economy.

