Lionsgate can relish a No. 1 win in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera this weekend which is now on its way to $15.5M opening, which is $300K more than the start of the 2018 original. Let’s hear it for great dating.

The studio known for counterprogramming found a great release date on the schedule and maximized it. The results here are better than 3-day of Gerard Butler‘s last movie with Lionsgate, 2023’s Plane ($10.2M 3-day, $11.8M 4-day).

Read more at: Deadline