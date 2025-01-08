Discover Dunwoody Highlights Melany Hernandez

The Discover Dunwoody Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program shines a light on the hardworking professionals who play vital roles behind the scenes in the film and entertainment industry. For January, we are pleased to recognize Melany Hernandez, whose journey and dedication embody the spirit of this initiative.

Born and raised in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Melany grew up in a family that embraced hard work and

perseverance. Her parents owned and operated Fiesta Mexicana, a local restaurant where she witnessed firsthand the importance of dedication and teamwork. These values shaped her approach to challenges and fueled her determination to succeed in any field. Weekly movie nights with her family and telenovela marathons with her grandparents inspired her love for storytelling and a future in television and film.

After graduating high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, Melany began studying Business Management at Clemson University. After her cousin’s passing, she took time to reflect on her aspirations and decided to follow her passion for entertainment. This led her to transfer to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), where she found the creative opportunities she had been seeking and quickly immersed herself in the program.

At SCAD, Melany excelled academically, maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. She actively participated in student film productions, refining her skills and gaining hands-on experience. Her academic achievements earned her the opportunity to study abroad in Spring 2024, a program she pursued with the encouragement of Professor Christopher Brannan. This international experience broadened her perspective on global cinema and the industry as a whole. Additionally, Melany was selected as one of the inaugural cohorts of SCAD students to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where, under the guidance of Chris Donahue, she deepened her understanding of the global film industry and its inner workings.

Beyond her academic endeavors, Melany has built an impressive professional resume over the past three years. She began her career as a Programming Intern for the Savannah Film Festival, evaluating films and recommending selections based on their artistic quality and audience appeal. Melany later worked as a Studio Representative at Global Allied Marketing, where she analyzed screenings and panels for major studios like A24, Warner Brothers, Amazon MGM Studios, and more. Her reports on audience appeal and industry trends became a tool in guiding strategic decisions and building strong relationships with the studios. Her commitment to excellence led her to a role as a Locations Production Assistant for a Warner Brothers Entertainment television series, where she managed on-set logistics and coordinated filming locations. Currently, she is interning at LifeOutLoud Productions, further improving her production and marketing expertise.

In addition to her current roles, Melany has taken steps toward her entrepreneurial goals by founding her own production company, ChapChap Entertainment LLC. Named in honor of her parents’ encouragement and inspired by the legendary Charlie Chaplin, this venture reflects her ambition to grow as a creator and leader in the industry. Her long-term goals include growing her company and pursuing a career as a talent manager, where she hopes to nurture creativity and collaboration in the entertainment world.

Discover Dunwoody is proud to recognize Melany Hernandez for her accomplishments and dedication to the film industry. Her journey reflects the purpose of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program, which highlights the hardworking individuals behind the scenes. Though just starting her career, Melany has already shown great determination and potential, making her a deserving recipient of this recognition.

