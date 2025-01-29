Feature: Pot Committed

By Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment

The phrase “pot committed” is widely recognized as a straightforward way to describe a situation where there’s no turning back. This concept is relevant not only in poker but also in business, government and our personal lives, influencing the decisions we make. In the film Rounders (1998), the term is articulated during a crucial moment when the main character, Mike McDermott (played by Matt Damon), discusses poker strategy, stating, “You don’t have to be at a table to be ‘pot committed.'”

Over the years, fueled by the state’s film incentives, Georgia has emerged as a powerhouse for some of the largest feature films and television shows in the world. Billions of dollars have been invested in these productions, driving economic growth for numerous Georgia-based businesses and enhancing other sectors of the creative industries, including art, fashion, sports, music, game development and digital production.

Georgia is “pot committed” to the creative industries. In the past decade, educational and workforce development programs have evolved to meet the needs of today’s employers. This theme is central to this issue of the Creative Economy Journal. In the following pages, you will find stories about organizations and programs that provide workforce training and education across every corner of the state.

While we still have challenges ahead—such as the lingering stigma surrounding the arts in some Georgia towns and the need for more funding and favorable policies at the state level—we are on a promising path. I believe the creative economy is a tidal wave approaching the world, poised to enhance the lives of those in states that embrace creativity.

I resonate with Matt Damon’s line: you don’t have to be at the table to be “pot committed.” Looking at other states, many are “pot committed,” but still trying to secure their seats at the table and invest in their future workforce. In contrast, Georgia is already at the table—”pot committed” and ready to lead in all aspects of the creative industries.

This year, we’ve dedicated considerable time working with our elected state officials, alongside our partners, to discuss these important issues. There’s a clear understanding of the connection between Georgia’s status as the top state for business and the growth of its creative industries. Ultimately, it’s all about creating jobs for Georgians, focusing on workforce development and education.

At our Georgia Unscripted event this summer, held before the Macon Film Festival, I had the privilege of speaking with Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. Champ invested in “Signing Day,” a project that was written, produced and funded in Georgia, and he recently partnered with Lt. Governor Burt Jones on a workforce development awareness initiative.

Champ shared his passion for expanding opportunities in the film and entertainment industry to all Georgians. Growing up in Folkston, he understands how limited opportunities can seem for kids in rural areas. “We have to show them these career paths and that they can live, work, and raise their families right here in Georgia.”

We have plenty of areas for improvement, but I’m optimistic about where Georgia stands, especially when compared to states that are just beginning to develop or those in the process of rebuilding.

This edition of the Journal took an exciting turn over the summer when we were approached by Maken Payne, Executive Director of SCAD Partnerships. She proposed the idea of having SCAD students and alumni, through the SCADpro program, design the entire publication. The result is what you’re holding in your hands today.

The process has been seamless, and working with Maken and Sam Eckersley, Associate Chair of Graphic Design at SCAD, has been an absolute pleasure. I encourage our readers to explore SCADpro and similar programs that blend education and workforce training for your own projects. You can read more about SCADpro on page 18 of the Creative Economy Journal.

Onward and Upward!

This article appeared in the 2025 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.